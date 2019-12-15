Winter Donation Drive

'I'm Sorry': James Comey Apologizes During Grilling By Fox News Host Chris Wallace

Fox News host Chris Wallace grilled former FBI Director James Comey over alleged mistakes at the agency during the investigations of President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
In an interview that aired on Sunday, Wallace noted that the Department of Justice Inspector General concluded that errors in warrants for surveillance on the Trump campaign could have been mistakes or malfeasance.

"He's saying the role of the Steele dossier is a lot more important than you let on," Wallace said of the Inspector General.

"Okay, if I was [wrong] then I'm sorry that I did that," Comey admitted. "What I meant was that it was one part of the presentation to the [FISA] court. It was not a huge part of the presentation to the court. But it was the fact, according to his report, that it convinced the lawyers to go forward."

Wallace continued pressing Comey during the contentious interview that lasted about 15 minutes.


