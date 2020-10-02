Chris Wallace: Trump Family Refused To Wear Masks During Presidential Debate

Chris Wallace joined Fox and Friends today and said that while Jill Biden and all the members of the Biden team strictly adhered to wearing masks as dictated by the City of Cleveland, the entire Trump family did not.

Wallace said everybody involved took COVID tests that were administered by Cleveland Clinic. Jill Biden and the Biden entourage wore masks as they came into the debate hall and kept them on throughout.

But that was not the case with the First Family.

Wallace said, "Mrs. Trump came in wearing a mask but took it off once she sat down. I didn’t see when they came in, but all the other members of the First Family that I saw there, including Ivanka, Tiffany, when they sat down, they weren’t wearing masks."

He continued, "I’m told by the pool of reporters who was there that somebody from the Cleveland Clinic came up to the First Family, I believe this was before Mrs. Trump sat down, and offered the masks in case they didn’t have them, and they waved them away."

"And people in the hall did notice that while they were all wearing masks, including my wife and four of my children, that the first family did not wear masks during the debate. When it ended, Mrs. Trump came up to go on the stage. As I think everybody saw, she was not wearing a mask.” Wallace said.

As usual the Trump administration downplayed the severity of COVID19 for political purposes at the presidential debate and now their family as well as many others within the administration have tested positive or are at risk of being infected.

Fools like Dr. Scott Atlas were brought into the coronavirus task force to provide Trump with false propaganda to open up all schools and businesses, while downplaying the effectiveness of wearing masks to defend oneself from the pandemic.

It's yet another example of the Trumps thinking the rules are not for them.