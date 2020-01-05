C&L's Late Night Music Club With DJ Shadow

Last September, turntablist and hip-hop producer DJ Shadow commented that his newest album, Our Pathetic Age, would reflect on the state of the world currently. The disparities of the classes. Everyone plugged in a wired to their devices. Distortion of truth and a gullible appetite for deception

The result is a double album. One instrumental. The other rap collaborations. In the video of this track with De La Soul, "Rocket Fuel", the moon landing was a hoax crowd are skewered in a visual montage archival footage from the actual moon landing mixed with new scenes that are both wonderful and absurd.

What are you listening to tonight?