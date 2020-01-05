Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Night Music Club With DJ Shadow

Space Age Daisy Age
By Dale Merrill

Last September, turntablist and hip-hop producer DJ Shadow commented that his newest album, Our Pathetic Age, would reflect on the state of the world currently. The disparities of the classes. Everyone plugged in a wired to their devices. Distortion of truth and a gullible appetite for deception

The result is a double album. One instrumental. The other rap collaborations. In the video of this track with De La Soul, "Rocket Fuel", the moon landing was a hoax crowd are skewered in a visual montage archival footage from the actual moon landing mixed with new scenes that are both wonderful and absurd.

What are you listening to tonight?


Our Pathetic Age [2 LP]
Our Pathetic Age [2 LP]
Artist: DJ Shadow
Price: $23.20
(As of 01/05/20 02:48 pm details)

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.