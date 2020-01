Really, SquawkBox CNBC?

A graphic showing presidential candidates and their fundraising levels (don't get me started) used an image of Kirsten Gillibrand for Tulsi Gabbard.

They also used a picture of Geoff Yang for Andrew Yang -- the same Geoff Yang who appears from time to time on Squawk Box.

The man appears to be @geoff_yang (h/t @vtg2) who has been on Squawk Box as recently as the end of October.



Link: https://t.co/cVE4FBAB9J — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) January 6, 2020

Appears CNBC used a photo of venture capitalist/former Squawk Box guest Geoff Yang in place of presidential candidate @AndrewYang. https://t.co/LDwdJizWGj pic.twitter.com/2ONmIXdUPR — Travis Mannon (@TravisMannon) January 6, 2020

It does not help matters that it's the non-caucasian candidates getting a messed up photo. It's time to discipline an employee, CNBC.