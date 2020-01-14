Nancy Pelosi has new ammo as she urges the Senate Republicans to include witnesses and documents in Impeached Prznint Stupid’s trial — a treasure trove of text messages turned over by the former bidness partner of Wrong-Again Rudy (Comrade Stupid’s second stupidest lawyer) Lev Parnas of Fraud Guarantee fame.

Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph A. Bondy, tweeted:

We brought the contents of Lev Parnas’ iPhone 11 to HPSCI today, despite every stumbling block placed in our path since @DOJ SDNY arrested him on 10/9/19. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/R9VK3dWWBo — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 13, 2020

After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas’ WhatsApp messages, text messages & images—not under protective order—to #HPSCI, detailing interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/HdHaCyZXIm — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 13, 2020

Earlier this morning, the Court granted our request for a second modification of the protective order. We have conveyed the contents of Lev Parnas’ Samsung phone to HPSCI, and will be working to provide the other materials as soon as possible. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/Jgp4UWD3hZ — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 13, 2020

Bondy said he has also shared dozens of text messages, photos and materials from a Samsung phone and thousands of documents. Bondy is also expected to provide investigators with materials from two other devices, an iPad and another iPhone, “as soon as possible.”

Axios morning email thingie:

In a phone interview with Axios last night, Bondy said he anticipates that when the articles are turned over to the Senate, “there will be a public record that is transmitted with that, including information from witnesses.” “I have reason to believe that at least some of what Mr. Parnas transmitted to [the intelligence committee] will likely make the public record.”

​the contents of the documents Parnas provided to the committee hurt the president, Bondy replied: “They aren’t helpful.” He added that Parnas is eager to testify before Congress, and hopes the document dump will help in getting his client an audience with lawmakers.

So you see, Pelosi has something to talk about with her caucus members today, where she is predicted (by Tiger Beat) to surrender the articles of impeachment.

As I’ve noted before: never underestimate her.