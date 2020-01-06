Fox And Friends Wants You To Trust Intelligence Agencies Now

Well look who is all on the side of the "intelligence community" now. Fox and Friends!

Ainsley Earhardt dusts off her advanced strategy cap and notes that anyone questioning the assassination of the Iranian general should be told to shut up and sit down! Media Matters's Bobby Lewis:

Ainsley Earhardt finds it "so interesting" that people criticize "our intelligence community's decisions," because "everything can't be made public ... you just have to trust [them]." Steve Doocy says people "want detail," and the way Ainsley snaps back "Well they can't have it!" -- just amazing stuff, really.

Really, Ainsley. Maybe trust all 13 of them when it comes to Russian interference in the 2016 (and 2020) election then.

Ainsley doesn't have a "remember the past" switch, or she would never have been hired at Fox.