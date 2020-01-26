Politics
Fox Host Helps Republicans Whine About Democrats Accusing Them Of A Coverup

Journal Editorial Report host Paul Gigot whines about mean old Jerrold Nadler accusing Republicans doing exactly what they're doing with their aiding and abetting of Trump's criminality -- engaging in a coverup.
As we've already discussed here, and as Steve M. rightfully predicted last week, Senate Republicans have been latching onto any excuse they can find to refuse to allow witnesses and to help coverup Trump's criminality during this sham of an impeachment "trial" we've been watching in the Senate.

After Sen. Lisa Murkowski was apparently very deeply offended that Jerrold Nadler dared to call these Trump enablers out for doing exactly that, Fox host Paul Gigot decided to get in on the act this Saturday during some of their coverage following round one of the Trump lawyers' pathetic performance, where they kicked things off telling one lie after another.

Here's Gigot and his fellow Wall Street Journal opinion writer Kyle Peterson heaping praise on Trump's defense team and giving credence to the assertion that Republican Senators shouldn't honor their constitutional duty of acting as a check on this corrupt administration if they somehow feel slighted by the Democrats, heaven forbid, telling them an uncomfortable truth.

GIGOT: And Jerrold Nadler calling the Senate out and saying you're... some of you want to conduct a coverup. Probably not a good way to persuade Senators.

PETERSON: Yeah, just moving to Dan's point, one of the best moments I thought Saturday morning for the Republican and the White House lawyers was they ran a super-cut of the U.S. ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, his testimony saying several times, I presume, I presume, that was a personal presumption, that would be pure guess work on my part, which just goes to show that the House Democrats have not wrapped this up tightly.

I mean, there's no direct testimony as to president Trump's state of mind, what exactly happened with the hold on the aid. Those are still black boxes and so to your point, I mean, that's why the Democrats are moving into this stronger rhetoric.

