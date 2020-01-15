Media Bites
Hannity's Radio Sidekick Calls Meghan Markle 'Uppity'

Nothing subtle about the racism on Hannity's radio program.
By Frances Langum

From the January 14, 2020 edition of Premiere Radio Networks' The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters:

Lynda McLaughlin is a producer on the Hannity radio show.

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): There's something off here. Don't you think there's something off? Apparently William, his brother, said, "You know, you may be moving a little too fast, maybe slow it down," apparently that didn't go over well.

LYNDA MCLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I think his family thinks he's an idiot, because he is. And I think that --

HANNITY: Why do you think he's an idiot?

MCLAUGHLIN: Oh, Harry's always been the red-headed child. He's always been the one, he can't get it together, he's at the parties, the clubs, he's a hot mess.

...

HANNITY: What I didn't like in this whole thing -- I'll say one thing I didn't like. I didn't like that Meghan didn't even get on the phone as she was in Canada, and she was invited to be a part of that meeting. That I didn't like. That, to me is --

MCLAUGHLIN: Yeah, she's very uppity. She's -- she's one of those liberal elitists, you know?

