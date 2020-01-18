Internet Mocks New 'Space Force' Uniform

So, this tweet from the official Space Force twitter account (yeah, there is such a thing) had people chuckling last night.
Which led to a follow-up tweet a few hours later, explaining why camouflage was used. In space.
All of which led to an outpouring of mockery and tweets derisive in nature.
Source: The Wrap
Department of Defense on Friday released the first images of the utility uniforms for the newly announced division of the U.S. military, Space Force — and the online reaction has not been good.
Specifically, the Twitterverse has mocked the use of camouflage in the design — since space is not exactly known for an abundance of trees for soldiers to blend in with.
“Are they fighting on the forest moon of Endor?” sci-fi author Chuck Wendig asked, referencing the wooded “Star Wars” locale that is home to adorable Ewoks and the gravesite of Darth Vader himself.
Endor soon became a trending topic on Twitter as other fans weighed in with puzzlement about the new designs.