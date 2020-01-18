Politics
Internet Mocks New 'Space Force' Uniform

The necessity for camouflage in space was questioned. In other words, widely ridiculed.
By Ed Scarce
So, this tweet from the official Space Force twitter account (yeah, there is such a thing) had people chuckling last night.

Which led to a follow-up tweet a few hours later, explaining why camouflage was used. In space.

All of which led to an outpouring of mockery and tweets derisive in nature.

Source: The Wrap

Department of Defense on Friday released the first images of the utility uniforms for the newly announced division of the U.S. military, Space Force — and the online reaction has not been good.

Specifically, the Twitterverse has mocked the use of camouflage in the design — since space is not exactly known for an abundance of trees for soldiers to blend in with.

“Are they fighting on the forest moon of Endor?” sci-fi author Chuck Wendig asked, referencing the wooded “Star Wars” locale that is home to adorable Ewoks and the gravesite of Darth Vader himself.

Endor soon became a trending topic on Twitter as other fans weighed in with puzzlement about the new designs.

