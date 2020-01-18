Internet Mocks New 'Space Force' Uniform

So, this tweet from the official Space Force twitter account (yeah, there is such a thing) had people chuckling last night.

Which led to a follow-up tweet a few hours later, explaining why camouflage was used. In space.

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one.



Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

All of which led to an outpouring of mockery and tweets derisive in nature.

Source: The Wrap

Department of Defense on Friday released the first images of the utility uniforms for the newly announced division of the U.S. military, Space Force — and the online reaction has not been good. Specifically, the Twitterverse has mocked the use of camouflage in the design — since space is not exactly known for an abundance of trees for soldiers to blend in with. “Are they fighting on the forest moon of Endor?” sci-fi author Chuck Wendig asked, referencing the wooded “Star Wars” locale that is home to adorable Ewoks and the gravesite of Darth Vader himself. Endor soon became a trending topic on Twitter as other fans weighed in with puzzlement about the new designs.

are they fighting on the Forest Moon of Endor https://t.co/LSqJy0vtgz — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 18, 2020

You gonna be hiding behind a fucking space bush or something? https://t.co/XLJZWzhyhI — Post-Culture Review (@PostCultRev) January 18, 2020

Trump’s Space Force troops wearing camo in space is perhaps the strongest evidence yet that Idiocracy is a documentary https://t.co/WG1Yo7fAIb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2020

How many trees are you expecting to find in space — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

gonna sell my cool space camo design to the space force for a billion dollars pic.twitter.com/gi0gRpakyQ — Emperor Ovaltine (@KyleMaurer) January 18, 2020

I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm — JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020