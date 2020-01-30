Politics
Jim Inhofe Implores GOP Colleagues: Consider Bolton's Feelings

John Bolton has fee fees and Senate Republicans are hurting them, says the Senator who brought a snowball to the Senate floor to deny climate science. Irony is dead.
By David
Is Jim Inhofe saying Bolton is a snowflake or a snowball? Hee hee Image from: Senate Floor Screenshot

Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma worried on Thursday that Democrats are not taking enough time to consider the feelings of former National Security Adviser John Bolton, whose potential testimony is at issue in the Senate.

“Right now, he’s very emotional about this,” Inhofe said. “He is a human being so he does have sensitivities.”

“It’s a matter of the the real motive of the side of the House prosecutors to string this thing out interminably,” the senator added.

Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether Bolton will testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.

