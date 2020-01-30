Jim Inhofe Implores GOP Colleagues: Consider Bolton's Feelings

Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma worried on Thursday that Democrats are not taking enough time to consider the feelings of former National Security Adviser John Bolton, whose potential testimony is at issue in the Senate.

“Right now, he’s very emotional about this,” Inhofe said. “He is a human being so he does have sensitivities.”

“It’s a matter of the the real motive of the side of the House prosecutors to string this thing out interminably,” the senator added.

Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether Bolton will testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.