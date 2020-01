Big Bad Bald Bastard: It's the bad without the good.

The Rectification of Names: Trump isn't a businessman president, he's an executive-producer president.

Juanita Jean's: Virginia gun cultists don't make the Second Amendment look good (but West Virginia might want them).

Michael in Norfolk: The US government has made a mess of the Afghan war. Iran would be worse.

Blog round-up by Infidel753.