Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

SCOTUS Blog: What will Chief Justice John Roberts actually do during the Senate trial of Donald Trump?

Towle Road: Why does the Trump administration want the Supreme Court to hold off on ruling on the Obamacare lawsuit until after the 2020 election?

Blue Virginia: Virginia lawmakers ban guns from the state capitol in Richmond.

EPI Blog: Wage growth slows even as America’s average monthly job gains hit lowest level since 2011.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"We have the greatest economy in the history of our country." (Donald Trump, July 16, 2018.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.