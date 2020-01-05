Politics
Mitch McConnell Warns Members Of Congress Not To Criticize Dear Leader On Iran

Mitch McConnell, Leader of the Congressional Branch of MAGA, states with Nazi-like fealty that NO one in Congress shall dare question Donald Trump's actions in Iran (or anywhere else, for that matter).
By Red Painter
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Mitch McConnell gave a sniveling speech to Congress following Donald Trump's hasty decision to launch an airstrike outside of Baghdad Airport that left the head of Iran's Quds military dead. During this speech, Turtle McConnell acknowledged that the actions (aka murder) may prove "controversial or divisive." He then — TOTALLY UNIRONICALLY — said Congress should WAIT until they hear from the administration before passing judgment.

THIS FROM THE MAN WHO HAS ALREADY PASSED JUDGMENT ON IMPEACHMENT BEFORE HEARING FROM THE ADMINISTRATION.

Irony just died, came back to life and then died again.

Here is the clip:

Or, translated better:

Chuck Schumer, leader of the only party left in the Senate that is still fighting for America and not Russia, was particularly concerned that the Gang of Eight was not notified before the bombs started dropping.

But you know, with a brilliant foreign policy mind like Trump's, who needs to reach out to Congress? After all, he religiously reads the daily intelligence briefings, consults with (and trusts) the intelligence community, and never takes advice from other foreign leaders who do not have America's best interests at heart, right? Because then we would be in big, big trouble.


