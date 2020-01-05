Mitch McConnell Warns Members Of Congress Not To Criticize Dear Leader On Iran

Mitch McConnell gave a sniveling speech to Congress following Donald Trump's hasty decision to launch an airstrike outside of Baghdad Airport that left the head of Iran's Quds military dead. During this speech, Turtle McConnell acknowledged that the actions (aka murder) may prove "controversial or divisive." He then — TOTALLY UNIRONICALLY — said Congress should WAIT until they hear from the administration before passing judgment.

THIS FROM THE MAN WHO HAS ALREADY PASSED JUDGMENT ON IMPEACHMENT BEFORE HEARING FROM THE ADMINISTRATION.

Irony just died, came back to life and then died again.

Here is the clip:

Mitch McConnell says members of Congress, who were not briefed on the Iran attack, should not criticize or comment on how things were executed until they receive a briefing from Trump, whenever that is supposed to happen. pic.twitter.com/sQPJ1agH27 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 3, 2020

Or, translated better:

Q: Sir, wouldn’t it have been protocol to brief Senators BEFORE a foreign official was assassinated?



McConnell: Only if we were a law-abiding, responsible political party. C’mon, you understand by now— we’ll do whatever the f**k we want, because there’s no one at all to stop us. https://t.co/zJVC9j3MSS — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) January 4, 2020

Chuck Schumer, leader of the only party left in the Senate that is still fighting for America and not Russia, was particularly concerned that the Gang of Eight was not notified before the bombs started dropping.

Chuck Schumer notes that as a member of the Senate "gang of eight" who usually receives briefings on actions like the Iran strike, he was kept in the dark by Trump. Schumer says the provision to brief Congress is there to prevent rash and disastrous actions. pic.twitter.com/KS9bDfLgFj — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 3, 2020

But you know, with a brilliant foreign policy mind like Trump's, who needs to reach out to Congress? After all, he religiously reads the daily intelligence briefings, consults with (and trusts) the intelligence community, and never takes advice from other foreign leaders who do not have America's best interests at heart, right? Because then we would be in big, big trouble.