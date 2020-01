Slow news day, Fox and Friends?

So Domino's Pizza charged 30 bucks for a pizza in Times Square on New Year's Eve, and Mayor Bill DeBlasio, recognizing an easy win, objected to pizza price gouging against his voters. A no-brainer.

In response, Fox and Friends and Stuart Varney devoted a segment to defending AMERICA against socialism. "Ugh. 'This chain exploited you'? The man is a socialist."

A MUCH better take from Twitter: