Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Impeachment Articles Sent To Senate

The House of Representatives does its constitutional duty.
By Frances Langum

Washington Post:

The House voted Wednesday to send the Senate two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — and approved seven Democrats to serve as prosecutors in the third trial of a U.S. president.

The resolution was approved 228 to 193, breaking largely along party lines.

Pelosi plans to hold an engrossment ceremony at 5 p.m., and then the managers are scheduled to begin a procession across the Capitol Rotunda to present the articles of impeachment to the secretary of the Senate.

Update: Here is Pelosi, signing the articles.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.