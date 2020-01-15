Impeachment Articles Sent To Senate

The House voted Wednesday to send the Senate two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — and approved seven Democrats to serve as prosecutors in the third trial of a U.S. president.
The resolution was approved 228 to 193, breaking largely along party lines.
Pelosi plans to hold an engrossment ceremony at 5 p.m., and then the managers are scheduled to begin a procession across the Capitol Rotunda to present the articles of impeachment to the secretary of the Senate.
Update: Here is Pelosi, signing the articles.
Speaker Pelosi signs the articles of impeachment. pic.twitter.com/7cBBNStTcN
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 15, 2020