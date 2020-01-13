Media Bites
White House Tweets About Snow Only They Can See

On the night it hit 70 degrees in the DC Metro area, the White House tweeted that we were having the first snow of the season.
By Aliza Worthington
White House Tweets About Snow Only They Can See
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

In the, "Oh, for f*ck's sake" category, the White House tweeted out a meteorological impossibility.

On a night it reached nearly 70 degrees in Baltimore and past 60 degrees in Washington, D.C., they declared to the world that it was snowing at the White House.

First snow of the season, eh? Based on Sniffy's performance at his press conference last week, maybe it's safe to say that's not the kinda snow they were talking about. And it sure as sh*t wasn't his first of the season.

Seriously, not that we needed more evidence, but how on god's green earth is anyone supposed to believe ANYTHING coming out of this White House? How?

I mean it did rain that night...but rain is not the same thing as, you know, SNOW. Rain is the stuff you can collect in a cup and drink right away? It's clear, like actual water? Snow is a lot COLDER and looks WHITE, like the color Trump wants all America to be, and you can build a snowperson out of it! Are we clear, Sniffles Day Care employees? Yeah, the best people.


