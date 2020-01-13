White House Tweets About Snow Only They Can See

In the, "Oh, for f*ck's sake" category, the White House tweeted out a meteorological impossibility.

On a night it reached nearly 70 degrees in Baltimore and past 60 degrees in Washington, D.C., they declared to the world that it was snowing at the White House.

First snow of the year! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/kgSLQX6QxK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2020

First snow of the season, eh? Based on Sniffy's performance at his press conference last week, maybe it's safe to say that's not the kinda snow they were talking about. And it sure as sh*t wasn't his first of the season.

It’s been snowing in Russia for two weeks — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 13, 2020

That’s cocaine man — EminentHat (@Popehat) January 13, 2020

What you're actually seeing is the ashes of the Constitution.https://t.co/7oQr9t4kCp — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) January 13, 2020

Seriously, not that we needed more evidence, but how on god's green earth is anyone supposed to believe ANYTHING coming out of this White House? How?

I mean it did rain that night...but rain is not the same thing as, you know, SNOW. Rain is the stuff you can collect in a cup and drink right away? It's clear, like actual water? Snow is a lot COLDER and looks WHITE, like the color Trump wants all America to be, and you can build a snowperson out of it! Are we clear, Sniffles Day Care employees? Yeah, the best people.