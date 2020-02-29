Rep.John Garamendi Did Not Take Kindly To Don Jr.'s Accusations About Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr.'s despicable characterization of the Democrats' and media response to the coronavirus outbreak has made it back to the ears of one Rep. John Garamendi, of California. He did not take kindly to Junior's accusations that Dems were rooting for Americans to sick and die because it might make his criminal grifter psycho-dad-in-chief look bad. Hallie Jackson caught up with him and asked him for a response.

JACKSON: When you look at the discussion around coronavirus as it exists in the politics sphere, Donald Trump Jr. was on this morning and suggested, or said outright that Democrats are taking a pandemic, seemingly hoping, and I quote, it comes here to kill millions of people so it can end the president's streak of winning. He called that a new level of sickness. I want to give you a chance to respond to that comment from Don Jr..

REP. GARAMENDI: He should not be near me when he says that.

JACKSON: Why not?

REP. GARAMENDI: There would be a serious altercation. That is just totally outrageous. That's totally outrageous. I can assure you there's not a Democrat or Republican in Congress that wants anybody to be sick. What we are concerned about is the administration's response to this illness. We have known since December that there was an epidemic in China. We have known since that time there were Americans that were exposed to this in Wuhan and other parts of China. and we know there was a Princess cruise ship with high exposure and cases in Japan. Those people who were brought back to the United States frankly with very little planning. And very little preparation. And no testing available in the United States to see whether they had the virus or not. Those are known facts. We also suspect that there was inadequate safeguards for the personnel that were serving these evacuees at the air bases. We'll continue to investigate that. We now know there's community spread in my district. I know that there's an individual that's very sick. Don jr. had better not get anyplace close to me. It would not be a healthy situation.