GOP Lawmaker Wants To Make Easter Monday A Federal Holiday

Sen. Eric Schmitt has introduced a bill to make Easter Monday a federal holiday since those poor oppressed Christians don't have enough federal holidays already. His rational for it is really something:

“Recently, I proudly introduced a bill to establish Easter Monday as a federal holiday in the United States. Despite only two-thirds of Americans identifying as Christian, more than 80% of Americans celebrate Easter each year,” Sen. Schmitt said. “The current lack of a federal Easter Holiday significantly limits Americans’ ability to celebrate with friends, family, and church communities.” [...] “I am honored to be leading this charge to not only bring increased economic opportunity for our communities, but to establish a much-needed holiday for millions of Americans to celebrate the defining moment of the faith that shaped our civilization,” Schmitt continued. Schmitt said the new holiday would be pro-family, allowing many to celebrate the holiday more easily together. An Easter Monday could also extend the weekend’s $15 billion travel impact with an additional $1 billion or more. Lastly, Schmitt said the bill would help bridge a gap in the federal holidays, which currently exists between Presidents and Memorial Day.

Yes, I'm sure that it's almost impossible for people to celebrate Easter Sunday at church with their family. WTAF!

Of course, the unspoken part of this is that the Republicans aren't going to put a hit on businesses by forcing them to pay their employees for yet another holiday, so to make up for it, they'll just go ahead and take Martin Luther King, Jr Day off the holiday calendar. It's just a DEI holiday anyway, right?

However, being the helpful kind of guy that I am, I would suggest that if Schmitt really wanted a holiday between Presidents Day and Memorial Day, he should just make Workers Memorial Day a major federal holiday. It's already a minor federal holiday, so there's no need to create a new holiday.. It wouldn't be challenged because it doesn't violate the separation of church and state. And it's every April 28th, so it's consistently between Presidents Day and Memorial Day as well as keeps with the theme of those two days by remembering great Americans.

Unfortunately, it is a good idea, and thus the Republicans would never go along with it.