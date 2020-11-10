Endtimes Televangelist Who Blamed Pandemic On The ‘Sin Of Fornication’ Dies From Covid-19

The world is better off without people like Irvin Baxter Jr in it. A hate-mongering homophobe that, like the rest of these televangelists, had become enormously wealthy peddling poison.

Source: Pinknews

Reverend Baxter, founder of Endtime Ministries and host of End of the Age on Christian TV network Trinity Broadcasting Network, died aged 75 on Tuesday (3 November), the network said.

The Texas-based pastor was known for his doom-mongering doomsday prophecies and repeated preaching against homosexuality, citing Bible passages calling for gay people to be “put to death” as he raged against same-sex marriage and the acceptance of LGBT+ people in Christianity.

As the virus first hit the United States in March, Baxter had blamed “the sin of fornication” for the pandemic.

He had complained: “There are 7.5 million couples living together in the United States, this is not worldwide, just in America. 7.5 million couples. That means 15 million people that are living together unmarried.”

Baxter had added: “If we think we can just ignore God and live a sinful lifestyle, well, we cannot do it. You know, I believe in what you’re saying, that God may be using this as a wake-up call. This coronavirus may be a privilege, because I’ll tell you right now, there’s a much bigger judgment coming. It’s in the Bible.”