Yuma Prison Warden Dies From COVID-19 After Dismissing Safety Concerns

Source: Associated Press

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - The warden of an Arizona state prison that has seen a major COVID-19 outbreak has died after being hospitalized over the weekend, the state Department of Corrections said.

Edwin Jensen was a warden at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma, which houses more than 4,400 incarcerated people near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The prison is currently in the midst of the largest COVID-19 outbreak within the state’s prison system, with more than 600 inmates testing positive for the virus last week, officials said.

More than 1,500 employees have also self-reported contracting the virus since the pandemic began in March and most of the employees at the Yuma prison have said they believe most of the staff had been infected.