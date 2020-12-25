Politics
Yuma Prison Warden Dies From COVID-19 After Dismissing Safety Concerns

Warden Edwin Jensen died several days ago from COVID-19. He had previously warned nurses not to criticize their lax standards of PPE among staff.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Edwin Jensen/Arizona Dept. of Corrections

The politics of stupid that end up killing people, completely unnecessarily.

Source: Associated Press

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - The warden of an Arizona state prison that has seen a major COVID-19 outbreak has died after being hospitalized over the weekend, the state Department of Corrections said.

Edwin Jensen was a warden at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma, which houses more than 4,400 incarcerated people near the U.S.-Mexico border.
...
The prison is currently in the midst of the largest COVID-19 outbreak within the state’s prison system, with more than 600 inmates testing positive for the virus last week, officials said.

More than 1,500 employees have also self-reported contracting the virus since the pandemic began in March and most of the employees at the Yuma prison have said they believe most of the staff had been infected.

Wright would later resign her position.

