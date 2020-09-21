North Carolina Couple Dies Minutes Apart From COVID-19, Holding Hands

There are far too many tragedies such as this from Trump's virus. It didn't have to be this way.

Source: CNN

A couple married for nearly 50 years died of coronavirus only minutes apart holding hands. Johnny Lee Peoples, 67, and his wife Cathy "Darlene" Peoples, 65 started feeling symptoms at the beginning of August, but would not make it to see more than two days of September. "Mom and Dad lived hand to hand for 50 years, they died hand to hand, now they're walking in heaven hand to hand," their son, Shane Peoples, told CNN. "The message our family would like to convey is that Covid is real. It's not a hoax or a joke. Our parents took the proper precautions but tragically still contracted the virus."

Their son Shane told CNN:

"(On September 1), we were told they had no chance of surviving. Dad could continue to live on the ventilator but would never come off of it. Mom's organs were failing," Shane said. The next day, they were placed in the same room next to each other. They were taken off the ventilator and died a few minutes apart. "They both had pre-existing conditions. Just keep in mind, these didn't kill my parents, Covid-19 did," Shane said.

And on Facebook, he wrote:

"We were cheated," Shane said in a Facebook post after they died. "My parents weren't just a blessing for me, my brother, my sister, our spouses, and our children. They were a blessing to every person that met them... I just wish everyone could see them through my eyes. You would see the two most loving and caring couple, ever. Without them, this world just got a bit more gloomy."