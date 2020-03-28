Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Teen Denied Treatment Because Of Lack Of Insurance, Dies From Coronavirus

Mayor R. Rex Parris of Lancaster, California gave out the sad news via YouTube.
By Ed Scarce

Not sure anything sums up the grotesque state of the for-profit US health care system like this all too familiar story.

Source: Gizmodo

A 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles County who became the first teen believed to have died from complications with covid-19 in the U.S. was denied treatment at an urgent care clinic because he didn’t have health insurance, according to R. Rex Parris, the mayor of Lancaster, California. Roughly 27.5 million Americans—8.5 percent of the population—don’t have health insurance based on the latest government figures.

“He didn’t have insurance, so they did not treat him,” Parris said in a video posted to YouTube. The staff at the urgent care facility told the teen to try the emergency room at Antelope Valley (AV) Hospital, a public hospital in the area, according to the mayor.

“En route to AV Hospital, he went into cardiac arrest, when he got to AV hospital they were able to revive him and keep him alive for about six hours,” Parris said. “But by the time he got there, it was too late.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Winning Back The Senate

Winning Back The Senate

Maine needs a Senator who not only recognizes that immediate action is needed, but also pushes bold ideas; paid family/sick leave, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal... Betsy Sweet is that candidate. Let's Beat Susan "I'm very [...]
Mar 16, 2020
By Howie Klein

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.