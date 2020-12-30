Congressman-elect Luke Letlow Dies After Battling Covid-19

For all the Republicans and other covid-deniers that say this is just an old person's disease, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was just 41 years old, with two small children, aged 3 and 11 months.

Source: The New-Star, Monroe, Louisiana

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport from complications of COVID-19. Letlow, 41, was transferred from St. Francis Medical Center to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU on Dec. 23 and has been treated there since then. Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children — Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 11 months. "The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," spokesman Andrew Bautsch said in a statement. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

Although Letlow appears to have worn a mask regularly, there are reports he did not wear one at large runoff victory party on December 5th. And then there's this...

Our economy is vital to future of our state and our country.



“So while we’ve been cautious and I think both the state and federal level have taken numerous precautions for COVID-19. We’re now at a place if we do not open our economy we’re in real danger.” pic.twitter.com/g3WKTuwMj2 — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) October 8, 2020

Confirming this very, very sad news: Rep.-elect Luke Letlow has died of coronavirus.



He was 41 and had a wife & 2 small children. Was just days away from being sworn into Congress. Absolutely devastating.https://t.co/NaHXxzQ3Nq — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 30, 2020