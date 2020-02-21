Intelligence Agencies Melt Down As Trump Purges Officials For Telling The Truth

Shelby Pearson, the election security czar, did her job, and reported to lawmakers on the House Intelligence committee last week that the Russians were continuing to meddle in our politics to reelect Donald Trump, Morning Joe reported.

Devin Nunes, who was in the briefing, tattled to the Toddler-In-Chief, who went into a rage at the news and berated the then-Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire.

He wanted to know why this briefing took place at all, why he had to hear about this from Nunes, and why was he hearing this information about the Russians with Adam Schiff, Trump's nemesis? He also told him the intelligence community was "getting played." (You know, by the Deep State Conspiracy to Make Trump Pee His Pants.)

"And he's -- Trump was worried that this could be used against him. So McGuire is out now. So the specter of intelligence officials speaking truth to power, which is their job, and they are being punished for it," Scarborough said.

But wait, there's more!

Hans Nichols told Scarborough Trump is thinking about Doug freaking Collins for that position. (You remember Doug. Yells a lot, former Baptist preacher, has a law degree from a third-rate storefront college?)

"It's not final. He said there are other names he's considering," he said.

"One person we haven't heard from all of this, Senator Richard Burr from North Carolina. Remember last time when the president nominated John Ratcliff before McGuire got the position. Burr made it overly known that he's not excited. We still need the Senate. We'll see to what extent Doug Collins passes muster there."

"Intelligence officials I talked to yesterday were shocked. More to the point, they were worried about the implications of what President Trump has done for two reasons."

Jeremy Bash said there is "dire concern."

"I've talked to folks inside the intelligence community over the last 24 hours. First of all, not only is Grenell in and McGuire out, but they're cleaning house. Andrew Hulman, who's been serving as the principle deputy DNI, a career intelligence professional, he was also shown the door and told today would be his last day. In essence, you have the entire leadership of the Director of National Intelligence decapitated," he said.

"And there was word last night that a Devin Nunes staffer would potentially be coming over to take a leadership role in the office. This is all an effort to squash any information at all about a Russian cyber attack on our 2020 election, because if the Russians are attacking our election processes and doing so to benefit Donald Trump, I think frankly the president welcomes it. He wants it. He doesn't want his intelligence community defending us. He doesn't want the intelligence community warning against us.

"He certainly doesn't want Congress understanding it, because heaven forbid, they might actually help protect our democracy against this attack. He welcomes it. Last time he requested it, he received that benefit, he benefited from it, he welcomed it,and he rewarded it, he rewarded Vladimir Putin. This is nothing short of the president of the United States wanting, wanting this attack to occur."