Scarborough On North Korea Deal: Trump Is 'Allergic' To History

The Morning Joe crew was disgusted with Trump's lack of preparation for a North Korea agreement that seems to have fallen apart -- and the embassy move to Jerusalem that resulted in dozens of dead Palestinians.

"He does want to fix this problem. but yet he didn't hear the other part, it's the hardest problem and if you understood the complexity of it and the history, you would know that just swaggering -- "

"You've used two words, Donald Trump has an aversion, he's allergic to complexity, and allergic to history," Scarborough said. "He doesn't know history, he doesn't want to know history. People around him are contemptuous of history.

"His closest aides, his family members, they believe that they can remake history. They believed they could go into the Middle East and just like that, it would be easy to fix. They told me it was going to be easy to fix. They had a plan, you look at the pictures coming out of the Middle East, that, here we are, they were telling me, during the transition, was going to be so easy to fix. Because everybody that went before them were fools and idiots, that they knew how to run a real estate company in New York, they certainly could take care of a 4,000-year crisis."

"That's why you make decisions, like quickly moving the embassy, which leads to some of the pictures we're seeing here," Willie Geist said. "People who have dealt with this problem are talking about North Korea. Former CIA director John Brennan and NBC news senior national security intel analyst responded to the news with this statement, quote, 'This turn of events is unsurprising, since Donald Trump seems enamored with a fire, aim, ready, policy-making process. not sure when if ever Mr. Trump will realize he's not the smartest man or even the best negotiator in the world. Indeed, far from it.'

"Jeremy Bash, let me go to you on this, North Korea mentioned Libya giving up its nuclear program and met a miserable fate. It mentioned directly John Bolton. Are you surprised at all about what North Korea did yesterday?"

Bash said the statement by the first vice minister of North Korea was "really stunning, Willie. It took a direct shot, fired a rhetorical missile directly at John Bolton. Basically said his involvement in the process is undermining an understanding that they thought they had, which is they were not going to have to give up their nuclear weapons.

"And I think you know all of the theatrics about the summit and the meeting and the Nobel prize discussions aside, substantively, this statement pointed to a very significant, possibly unbridgeable difference between the U.S. and North Korean sides. Basically, the North Koreans are saying they're not going to engage in unilateral nuclear disarmament and of course the U.S. is saying full denuclearization has to be the outcome of the discussions. The president is like the guy at the school auction who always has his hand up. You know when ego is involved, he's going to overpay."