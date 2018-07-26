Freedom Caucus Extremists Try To Impeach... Rod Rosenstein?

Morning Joe took a look this morning at the articles of impeachment introduced against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein by members of the House Freedom caucus (including Gym Jordan, who should have already resigned).

"They claim the deputy AG has withheld documents from and the spokesman for Meadows tells NBC News the resolution is not considered a privileged motion," Willie Geist said.

"That means whether it eventually comes you up for a floor vote is now in the hands of the Republican leadership. Last week, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Rosenstein should be allowed to finish his investigation. But last night, Meadows suggested lawmakers can go around the speaker to impeach Rod Rosenstein."

Let's cut to the chase. They're claiming Rosenstein is withholding documents from the House traitors. (I hope he is, because... traitors.)

In response, top Democrats in the House Judiciary Oversight and Intel committees released a joint statement reading, "This resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is a direct attack on the special counsel's investigation full stop.

"To date, special counselor Mueller has obtained 30 indictments and 5 guilty pleas against a group that includes four Trump campaign officials and 26 Russian nationals. The president should not mistake this move by his congressional enablers as a pretext to take any action against Mr. Rosenstein or Mr. Mueller and his investigation."

As the panel members agreed, there will be no vote to impeach the deputy AG.

"The House Republicans needed a distraction this week," Jeremy Bash said, putting it all into perspective.