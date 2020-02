John Bolton is happy to tease content in his new book but derelict in his duty as a citizen to testify about Trump before a House committee.

You'll recall that Bolton announced that he would be happy to testify before the (friendly Republican) Senate but avoided House testimony altogether.

Now in response to a question about "Trump's perfect phone call" with the President of Ukraine, Bolton coyly says "You'll love Chapter 14 of my book."

Screw you, John. And Twitter has more words for ya.

Boycott this book. He deserves no reward for betraying his country. #JohnBolton — Shelly (@ShellyB0918) February 18, 2020

The "Greatest Generation" stormed the beaches of Normandy to save our democracy. They are PATRIOTS.



"Patriots" don't jeopardize the health of our democracy in order to profit and sell books, Mr. Bolton.



I cannot support your book or your opportunistic approach.#JohnBolton pic.twitter.com/8gyrFM6rRY — The Truce Goose (@TheTruceGoose) February 18, 2020

John Bolton had a rare opportunity to step up and be an ACTUAL hero for America.



Instead, knowing what he knew, he kept his damn mouth shut in order to save trump and boost book sales.



He should NOT be rewarded for his cowardice. DON'T buy his book.#BoycottBoltonsBook — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 18, 2020

Agreed! Bolton can't have it both ways...

Either he has 1st-hand knowledge that affects every American, and thus should be made public... or he's running a con for Ttump.

Which is it, @AmbJohnBolton — NoTrumpZone (@LongAsUCan2) February 18, 2020