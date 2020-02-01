Meanie Matt Schlapp Disinvites Mitt Romney From CPAC Via Tweet

Mitt Romney was formally DISINVITED to CPAC after voting with Democrats in favor of calling witnesses at Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The motion did not pass, but I guess Schlapp is still feeling super sadz and angry about it, because he lashed out on Twitter.

CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, jumped on twitter almost immediately after Romney cast his vote, dropping this meme:

BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020

Mean Girls reboot, 2020, starring all the aggrieved Republican men in DC.

MITT, YOU ARE "FORMALLY NOT INVITED" BECAUSE WE DO NOT LIKE YOU ANYMORE. WAH WAH.

Mind you, Romney has previously been a darling of CPAC, serving as a speaker over numerous years, most recently in 2013. But don't fear, CPAC goers. They have a stellar line up of totally moderate conservatives like Britain’s far-right former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazil’s authoritarian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Donald Trump also spoke over the last three years, although he has not been announced for the 2020 line up. It would not be surprising if he was a last minute addition after his all but certain acquittal during his impeachment trial. After all, what better place to do a victory lap than a room full of racists, bigots, homophobes and misogynists?

Twitter had reactions:

48% of Utahns approve of Mitt Romney. His colleague Mike Lee is polling at 46% approval. So I think he'll probably manage to survive the immense set back of a CPAC shun and sick burn via tweet from Matt Schlapp. https://t.co/YxAipedZhW — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 31, 2020

The first time I went to CPAC John Bolton was a featured speaker.

Mitt Romney wants to hear John Bolton speak.

So CPAC bans him.



Meanwhile, Satan prepares a special party room in advance of Matt Schlapp's arrival. https://t.co/0h0TB5v8PM — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 1, 2020

At this year's CPAC...



ALT RIGHT NAZI: What time's Mitt Romney's keynote?

INCEL: Not on schedule.

TED CRUZ: No fellas, he's banned from CPAC.

PROUD BOY: Go Matt Schlapp!

EUROPEAN NEO-NAZI: Goot for Matt.

ALT RIGHT NAZI: Wanted to sieg heil during his keynote, but ok. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 1, 2020

Eventually CPAC will get rid of all of the even remotely moderate conservatives and it will just will be Nazis, far-right leaders, Proud Boys and KKK leaders. Or is it already?