Eschaton: It’s called “Reagan National University,” so it’s got to be good, right?

Calculated Risk: A Census Bureau analysis explains why the United States needs to expand immigration.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: How the New York Times got Michael Bloomberg wrong…in black and white.

Blue NC: “Silent Sam” should be neither seen nor heard of on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I really think we can go much higher than in the fives once we get trade deals that are rational, and sane, and good to our country." (Donald Trump, on the U.S. economic growth rate, August 8, 2018.)

