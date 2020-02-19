Infidel753: How do you plan for your online death?

Mahablog: If the Democrats win in November, what comes next?

Washington Center for Equitable Growth: How do I love thee, unemployment insurance? Let me count the ways.

Juanita Jean’s: When it comes to Trump and Barr, if the glove fits, you can’t acquit.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I am troubled about the fact that we seem to be moving ever further down the road of the criminalization of politics." (Rep. Mike Pence, May 27, 2007.)

