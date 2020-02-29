Politics
New Jaime Harrison Ad Hammers Lindsey Graham, And Trump Does All The Talking

With all eyes on South Carolina today, it’s a good time to enjoy Jaime Harrison’s new ad that eviscerates opponent Sen. Lindsey Graham – with Donald Trump own voice and words!
4 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Yes, South Carolina is a deep, deep red state but CNN points out that Harrison has outraised most other Democratic challengers in the country and he is likely forcing Graham into his toughest race since his first contest in 2002.

With his latest ad, Harrison is putting that money to good use!

The ad begins with Trump trashing Graham:

TRUMP: This guy Graham is one of the dumbest human beings I have ever seen. The guy is a nutjob. I don't want his endorsement. I don’t want anything to do with him. He went literally crazy and I think you have one of the worst representatives.

Next, we see Graham calling Trump “a kook” and “not fit to be president of the United States.”

Then it’s back to Trump:

TRUMP: I don't think I've seen a guy so totally out of control. I don't think he could run for dogcatcher in this state and win again. I really don’t. I think Graham is a disgrace.

Joy Reid and her guests had a good time watching it this morning. And who but a humorless, die-hard Graham supporter wouldn’t?

More importantly, African-American Harrison has a real chance to win. Trav Robertson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said that in 2018, the state had a historically high turnout for a midterm election, and that now 29.9% of the state’s electorate is nonwhite.

Guest Jimmy Williams, an adviser to the Tom Steyer campaign, argued that Harrison only needs 8% more votes than Graham’s last challenger. “He can get it,” Williams said.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

