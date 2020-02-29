New Jaime Harrison Ad Hammers Lindsey Graham, And Trump Does All The Talking

Yes, South Carolina is a deep, deep red state but CNN points out that Harrison has outraised most other Democratic challengers in the country and he is likely forcing Graham into his toughest race since his first contest in 2002.
With his latest ad, Harrison is putting that money to good use!
The ad begins with Trump trashing Graham:
Next, we see Graham calling Trump “a kook” and “not fit to be president of the United States.”
Then it’s back to Trump:
Joy Reid and her guests had a good time watching it this morning. And who but a humorless, die-hard Graham supporter wouldn’t?
More importantly, African-American Harrison has a real chance to win. Trav Robertson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said that in 2018, the state had a historically high turnout for a midterm election, and that now 29.9% of the state’s electorate is nonwhite.
Guest Jimmy Williams, an adviser to the Tom Steyer campaign, argued that Harrison only needs 8% more votes than Graham’s last challenger. “He can get it,” Williams said.