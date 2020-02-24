Media Bites
Of Course, Fox News Blames Bernie Sanders For Stock Market Crash

Uncertainty over the coronavirus caused the stock market to open sharply lower. Fox News hosted Charles Payne to blame Bernie's Nevada win. Of course.
As news broke that the coronavirus has spread around the world, stock markets responded with a huge selloff.

CNBC writes, "Stocks fell sharply on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases outside China surged, stoking fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown from the virus spreading.

Yahoo Finance writes, "Wall Street dives on coronavirus panic, with travel and leisure leading the rout"

MarketWatch writes, "Dow slides more than 800 points as coronavirus stirs fears of lasting global economic hit"

FT writes, "Wall Street opens lower after Italy’s coronavirus lockdown"


WSJ writes, "U.S. Stocks Sink as Coronavirus Cases Mount Outside of AsiaDow, S&P 500 fall more than 2% after steep declines across Europe, Asia"

But if you turned on Fox News you'd hear a very different and unrealistic story being disseminated. No surprise there.

See, it wasn't really the coronavirus outbreak that caused the stock markets to plunge, but that Bernie Sanders winning the Nevada Democratic primary that was the true culprit.

"The Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market...there's absolutely no doubt." said Payne.

This is Trump state-sponsored propaganda at the highest order.

