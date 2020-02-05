Partial Iowa Caucus Returns Show Pete Buttigieg Leading

With 62 percent of the vote counted in Iowa, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads in the number of state delegates won, Bernie Sanders had the most people caucusing for him, Elizabeth Warren is in third, and Joe Biden in fourth place.

In the first round, Sanders had 24 percent and Buttigieg had 21%. After the first realignment, Pete had 25 percent and Sanders had 26 percent. But when that translated to delegates, Buttigieg got more because of the areas where he won.d

This, after an unprecedented delay in the results, is where it stands right now.

I had a couple of thoughts. First, it's probably the best finish Joe Biden has had in Iowa in all of his runs at the presidency, which isn't saying much. Second, it's 41 delegates at stake.

Most importantly, the caucus-as-primary event has to die. It's just an awful way to choose a candidate. The outrageous amount of money spent, the candidates like Julian Castro and Kamala Harris knocked out because they just couldn't sustain a campaign in a state that is 90 percent white, and the absolute clusterfck that was Monday's caucuses, it's time to realign the first-in-the-nation states and dump caucuses altogether.

Here's just one example of why it should just be a vote in a booth by secret ballot:

hoooo boy this is a fun 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/EGL61nI0NL — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) February 4, 2020

We'll update the results as they're available.

UPDATE: 9:00 PM PST With 71 percent reported, there is a 25 delegate gap between Bernie and Pete. We'll update as the day goes on.