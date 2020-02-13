Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price To Resign After Caucus Fiasco

The video above is actually from a press conference a couple of days ago, but it's a perfect metaphor of the mess that was Iowa, and likely the end of the Iowa Caucus.

Source: Des Moines Register

Troy Price resigned his position as chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party on Wednesday as the organization grapples with the fallout of a botched caucus process that has left the party and state reeling.

In an interview Wednesday evening with the Des Moines Register, he said there was a lot for Iowa Democrats to be proud of, but that the failures on caucus night were "heartbreaking."

"I believed that we were in a good spot," he said when asked whether there were warning signs that should have been heeded. "(I believed that) we were prepared. And we had worked closely with our partners — not just us, but with the DNC and with our tech partners — to make sure we were in a good spot. And I felt that we were.”

Price said he will call for an emergency meeting of that committee for 1 p.m. Saturday to elect an interim chair.