Read time: 1 minute
Iowa Poll: 64% Say It's Time To Replace Chuck Grassley

Chuck Grassley is 87-years-old and has been in congress since before Jimmy Carter was President.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Des Moines Register

If Chuck Grassley runs again he'll be 89 when the election is held in 2022. But if he runs again he'll almost certainly win where another Republican might have trouble. All of this poses some questions for Grassley who can thumb his nose at this polling or retire with some, if not dignity, then at least an ounce of respect from Iowa's voters. We'll probably soon see what he decides to do.

Source: Des Moines Register

Fewer than a third of Iowa’s likely voters say they would vote to reelect Republican Chuck Grassley if the U.S. Senate elections were held today, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows.

Grassley has not yet said whether he will seek an eighth term in 2022. If he does, political analysts expect his near-universal name recognition and deep ties to the state would still make him the early favorite to win. But the new Iowa Poll appears to show an underlying feeling among Republicans and Democrats alike that he’s served long enough.

Nearly two-thirds of likely voters, or 64%, say they think it’s time for someone new to hold Grassley’s seat. Twenty-seven percent say they would reelect Grassley.

And their graphic paints a grim picture for Grassley should he decide to run. He'll win, but almost nobody except Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell would be happy about it.

