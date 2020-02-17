Trump Campaign Manager Tweets Dramatic Photo...from 2004

Perscale's tweet stayed up for several hours yesterday, as the MAGA people swooned and wet themselves over the majestic photo. When it was pointed out the photo was actually from a George Bush visit to Daytona in 2004, the tweet was deleted and everyone at the Trump White House pretended it never happened.

Trump's visit to the Daytona 500 continues his string of attending national sports events that later become fiascos with his appearance.

Source: CNN