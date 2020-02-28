Entertainment
Trump Fans Go Nuts After Garth Brooks Wears 'Sanders' Jersey For Michigan Show

After the country singer posted a picture of himself in a Barry Sanders jersey the MAGA crowd went berserk.
By Ed Scarce

After the country singer posted a picture of himself in a Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions football great) jersey on Instagram, some MAGA types went a little nuts, at least one calling him 'a big freaking liberal socialist' and vowing to never listen to his music again.

Source: Fox News

Country music legend Garth Brooks posted a picture of himself in a "Sanders" jersey after his packed show Saturday night in Detroit, which created a bit of misguided outrage and confusion online.

Brooks wore the No. 20 jersey of former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders – a football legend in the city and NFL Hall of Famer – which caused some of his Instagram followers to mistakenly attack him for being a Bernie Sanders supporter.

The prevailing sentiment online is that MAGA types are just none too bright.

