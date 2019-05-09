Daily Show Finds Hilarious Clips Of Bernie On '80's Access TV

I'm still catching my breath from laughing at this clip. Congratulations, Daily Show staff, for unearthing clips from Bernie Sanders all-access TV show in the 1980's.

Sanders served as mayor of Burlington, Vermont from 1981-1989. These clips are from that era, and feature Bernie's interaction with the youth of the time, with absolutely hilarious results.

In one clip Bernie talks to the kids about cocaine and smoking. Not exactly relaxed with children, Bernie asks a five-year-old if he smokes. Hilarity ensues.

Another clip shows a child asking Bernie if Burlington could build an indoor amusement park. Bernie takes over four minutes to explain to the child about land use, ownership, and development. The child politely excuses herself.

Again, congratulations to The Daily Show staff that found this comedy gold.