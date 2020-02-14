UPDATE: 15th U.S. Coronavirus Case Identified In Texas

The 15th case of U.S. coronavirus was confirmed this week, according to the CDC. Via The Hill:
The CDC says the patient was among a group of people under a federal quarantine order at San Antonio’s Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The patient was put under quarantine after arriving to the U.S. on a State Department-chartered flight on Feb. 7, the CDC said in a statement Thursday.
Health officials say the individual has been isolated and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
This is the first person under quarantine at the airbase among a group of people that arrived from China on that date who had symptoms and tested positive for the disease.
