Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

UPDATE: 15th U.S. Coronavirus Case Identified In Texas

Health officials say the individual has been isolated and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
By Susie Madrak

The 15th case of U.S. coronavirus was confirmed this week, according to the CDC. Via The Hill:

The CDC says the patient was among a group of people under a federal quarantine order at San Antonio’s Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The patient was put under quarantine after arriving to the U.S. on a State Department-chartered flight on Feb. 7, the CDC said in a statement Thursday.

Health officials say the individual has been isolated and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

This is the first person under quarantine at the airbase among a group of people that arrived from China on that date who had symptoms and tested positive for the disease.

Here's a roundup of related news:

Would The U.S. Health System Be Ready For A Surge In Coronavirus Cases? (NPR)

US health officials are seeking 'close contacts' of coronavirus. Here's what that means

A coronavirus ward? How U.S. hospitals are preparing for this new threat

China Expands Chaotic Dragnet in Coronavirus Crackdown

Hundreds of frontline medics likely infected with coronavirus in China presenting new crisis for the government

Why China’s commitment and ability to contain the coronavirus outbreak should not be doubted

Cleaning your phone is better at stopping the coronavirus than wearing a mask, MOH says – here’s the correct way to do it

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.