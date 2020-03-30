Coronavirus III: John Oliver Updates From The Front Lines

John Oliver is that trustworthy voice we need right now.

"Now, a lot has happened in the last two weeks and I'll start with arguably the least important development," he said.

"The last time we spoke, I mentioned the work done by a very informative Tik-Tok hamster. Well, I'm thrilled to tell you it seems the hamster saw it. A hamster just genuinely offered more useful public health advice in one 12-second TikTok then the president has in multiple addresses to the nation.

"It might show just how much the isolation is getting to me that is genuinely heartwarming to experience even a connection like that right now -- and by the way, I'd love to say that I would vote for that hamster for president but given that their average life expectancy is just three years I'm really gonna have to wait to find out who its VP pick is," he joked.

But of course, the show is more than jokes. He features a new collection of "Italian mayors yelling at people who violate the stay at home orders" videos, which are always amusing. But he also talks about Trump's insane idea to "reopen the country" by Easter.

He talks about how impossible it seems to be to get Americans to just stay home, and he rips into the conservative pundits who urged people to die to save their grandchildren from national debt.

"You get that the coronavirus is not the Hunger Games, right? You can't volunteer yourself as tribute and what you're doing is actually much darker," he said.

"You are actively volunteering others, including people of all ages with health conditions to die and even if these guys are okay with letting the coronavirus kill as many people as it feels like so that the economies protected which again really there are -- and I cannot believe I have to say this -- significant drawbacks to hundreds of thousands of people dying. Hospitals would be completely overwhelmed, which means people suffering from things that aren't the coronavirus also wouldn't be able to get the treatment that they need, leading to even more people dying -- which, to put this in the only terms that they seem to care about, also tanks the economy."

Just watch the whole thing. It's more informative than every Trump press conference put together.