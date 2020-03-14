Don't Forget The Mental Health Issues Raised By COVID-19 Isolation

While discussing New York City’s first coronavirus-related death with Mayor Bill de Blasio this morning, Joy Reid raised the issue of elderly people and others without the kinds of conditions that put them at high risk but who are now more isolated anyway.
Reid noted that someone she knows is not allowed to visit a loved one in a care facility for a non-coronavirus illness. What about the additional loneliness of elderly people and others who can’t get visitors, she asked.
De Blasio acknowledged that this is an important consideration.
.