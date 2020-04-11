Politics
Michael Steele: Don't Be ‘Stuck On Stupid’ When GOP Revises COVID-19 History

Former RNC chair Michael Steele warned about Republican attempts to dodge responsibility when red states get hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a discussion on AM Joy this morning, host Joy Reid highlighted Florida’s Trumpy Governor DeSantis as one of several red states not doing enough to fight the spread of COVID-19 and thus “setting itself up” for getting hit hard by the pandemic. “This is coming” to red states, Reid warned. She asked Steele, “What do you see happening?”

Naturally, the “party of responsibility” will probably lie to to avoid any. Steele predicted “revisionist history” in which red state officials claim “all the appropriate efforts were made to get in front of the virus and this was to be expected,” etc. In other words, “the rhetoric obviously won't meet up with the facts, it won't meet up with the reality,” Steele added.

But the rest of us have to prepared for that and prepared to protect those who have failed to protect themselves, Steele continued.

STEELE: We cannot be stuck on stupid, we have to be in a space where we protect even those who aren't applying all rationale, rational thought to this, to get through it, and that would include states like Florida, where the governor is saying, "Well, we’re not gonna stop you from gathering for Easter Sunday services if you want to." I mean, it’s just ridiculous at this point.

Reid shook her head in disgust.

