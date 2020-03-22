During WH Pandemic Briefing, VP And Fake Pastor Pence Reminds Us To Give Our Money To Churches

Vice President Mike Pence clearly wants to be a part time Church Pastor, because he was doing his best Joel Osteen impression while giving a nationwide update on the COVID-19 task force from the White House. He erased the line between Church and State and directed people to "continue to go out and donate to your church."

Here is the full quote:

“The President and I promised we’d remind people that on the weekends even though you are not in those pews, it’s still a good idea to, if you can, to go ahead and make that donation, because all the ministries are continuing to play a vital role in our communities."

"Pews" is a pretty clear reference to the Christian faith, as synagogues and mosques do not have pews. And Trump and Pence have a lot of religious "leaders" as friends. Ok, in fairness, they are really grifters — Robert Jeffress, Paula White, etc.

Twitter users lashed out in disgust:

Separation of church and state is still “a thing.” Your call for tithing during that presser was inappropriate. Encourage donations to blood banks, suggest people sew and donate masks, but not $ to churches while performing official VP duties. — Kathleen Gillis (@gilkatgil) March 21, 2020

So Ben Carson slept, Trump lied, and Pence broke the separation of church and state rule.

TYPICAL DAY IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION — Tom D'Angora (@TomDangora) March 21, 2020

Did @pence just ask for fucking donations to church? Seriously? People are going to starve and not be able to pay their bills and you want churches (who don't pay fucking taxes) to get donations? Fuck all the way off. Like, today. — Christine Mauer (@cedarparkmom) March 21, 2020

A mega church asked Pence to remind Americans that despite having no jobs they should still fork over money so the pastor can take a luxury cruise once this blows over — 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘆🕵️‍♀️ 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 (@lilsarg) March 21, 2020

Mike, stop giving us advice about church. Jesus got that.

You tell us how you’re helping American citizens get tested, get nurses and doctors masks, and get hospitals ventilators. Rural and urban hospitals need help now. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 21, 2020

He literally just suggested people who are gutted, give their money to churches. — thatbourgeoisgirl (@ohbourgeoisgirl) March 21, 2020

When people are facing unprecedented job losses and financial insecurity, the last thing they need to be told to do is give the little money they have to mega-churches that do not need money. Absolutely vile.