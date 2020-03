We saw this coming after Super Tuesday, but it doesn't make it easy to say goodbye.

Elizabeth Warren is suspending her presidential campaign today.

Elizabeth Warren "If you say, 'Yeah, there was sexism in this race,' everyone says, 'whiner.' And if you say, 'No, there was no sexism,' about a bazillion women think, 'What planet do you live on?' I promise you this: I'll have a lot more to say on that subject later on." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 5, 2020

Coming in third in her home state of Massachusetts was a sure sign that she had no path to the nomination.

Twitter reacts:

My daughter is crying. "Why do boys always get to be president and girls don't?"



America, you suck today. AGAIN. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren would’ve been a helluva president. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 5, 2020

Warren out. Heartbreaking to see the smartest, most talented candidate leave the field.



If you care about really moving the ball forward on progressive policy, you'll follow her next steps closely. Whatever role she takes, she's the woman to get it done. https://t.co/XBoz8Ut3lU — Derek Johnson (@derekjGZ) March 5, 2020

Warren - out. She still crushed Bloomberg and will always have a safe spot in my heart. pic.twitter.com/gwnJ5HLav4 — Phil Quinn (@philquinn1) March 5, 2020