It's hard to say if Jim Cramer is trying and failing to provide comic relief, or he just does not hear himself talking.

On Monday's CNBC outing Cramer...

...while reviewing which Coronavirus companies might make a profitable investment...

suggested that healthy people might wear a star in order to fly on an airplane.

"Maybe we have to give people a star, as they do in other countries. Then, WE'RE BACK! WE'RE BACK!"

Why stop there. Why not add some kind of tracking number, maybe in the form of a tattoo? — Shannon *WASH YOUR HANDS* (@jodfoster) March 23, 2020

The fact that this man is still on TV is extraordinary given his complete failure & incompetence in '08. 12 years later, he's still spouting same ignorance, now coupling it with racist and anti-Semitic statements.



America, I feel like we're getting what we deserve right now. — Michael James Reed (@mikejimreed) March 23, 2020