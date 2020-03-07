Entertainment
Late Night Music Club With Brian Wright And The Sneakups

It's been a rough week here in Nashville but I'm glad to be back on duty here at the LNMC...
By Jared Shade Reynolds

It's been a rough week here in Nashville but I'm glad to be back on duty here art the LNMC after a few years. I'll keep it short and sweet as I've spent the last three days with a chainsaw in my hand and I'm ready hit the sack.

Here's Patrick's Crossing from my friend Brian Wright, described by Rolling Stone as "one of Nashville’s most wonderfully eccentric characters". His new LP Lapse of Luxury drops on May 8 and is available for preorder at Cafe Rooster Records. Wright's look back at his days of dropping acid and hanging out on Texas' Brazos River is sure get you shaking into Saturday night.

