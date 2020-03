I am saddened to hear of the death of Kenny Rogers today at the age of 81. When I was a kid my grandfather owned a pharmacy in Charlotte NC. He would always let us raid the candy aisle and vinyl record bins when we would visit. Although I longed to take home the KISS records that were forbidden by my parents, I was perfectly happy with the Kenny Rogers releases that ended up in heavy rotation on my Fisher Price record player. Those songs have stuck with me ever since. Rest in peace.