Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts ...
By M. Bouffant

It's the Ides of March (Very appropriate end to this week.) Edition. Or the Losing Our Dad-Gum Minds Edition.

From on the streets & in the supermarkets: The New York Crank goes out for milk, bread & Shout.

A cure? P.M. Carpenter doesn't see one for the real disease, Trumpism.

More posts about hoarding & profiteering: Humanizing The Vacuum.

News from Me has further absurdity concerning hand sanitizing.

It was noted here yesterday that the Gov. of Georgia canceled a Supreme Court election; now the primaries in both Georgia & Louisiana have been "postponed". Charles P. Pierce does not like it at all, & I do not blame him one bit.

BONUS KITTIES!! (As poorly illustrated by medieval artists, plus two more cat items. Why Evolution Is True.)

That's it for now, be back next month, if ...
M. Bouffant

TIPLINE: mbru@crooksandliars.com

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.