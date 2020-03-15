It's the Ides of March (Very appropriate end to this week.) Edition. Or the Losing Our Dad-Gum Minds Edition.

From on the streets & in the supermarkets: The New York Crank goes out for milk, bread & Shout.

A cure? P.M. Carpenter doesn't see one for the real disease, Trumpism.

More posts about hoarding & profiteering: Humanizing The Vacuum.

News from Me has further absurdity concerning hand sanitizing.

It was noted here yesterday that the Gov. of Georgia canceled a Supreme Court election; now the primaries in both Georgia & Louisiana have been "postponed". Charles P. Pierce does not like it at all, & I do not blame him one bit.

BONUS KITTIES!! (As poorly illustrated by medieval artists, plus two more cat items. Why Evolution Is True.)

That's it for now, be back next month, if ...

M. Bouffant

TIPLINE: mbru@crooksandliars.com