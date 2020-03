Have a happy and safe St. Patrick's Day!

The Debate Link: Flighty "independent" voters.

Experiential Pagan: F#%! fear.

Bark Bark Woof Woof: Social distancing.

Ramona's Voices: I am that liberal you think you know.

Finally, it's hard to pick just one Irish song, but maybe we can kick things off with some classic Makem & Clancy? Or you can check out the free live stream Dropkick Murphys concert at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.