Pence's Press Secretary Snaps At Reporter At Coronavirus Presser

Well this was a special ending to Mike Pence's Coronavirus briefing this morning:
[Pence and staff begin to exit room.]
KAREM [louder] Gentlemen, ladies! Can the uninsured get tested?
KATIE MILLER: Screaming for the camera won't get you anywhere.
Yep, that's Stephen Miller's bride Katie, serving as point-person and press secretary for the Coronavirus outbreak and serving up a healthy dose of confidence and candor!
Take a look at the "press release" she worked on earlier this week. It contains tweets "in praise of the president."
TFW Bill Kristol questions your media release choices?