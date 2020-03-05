Politics
Pence's Press Secretary Snaps At Reporter At Coronavirus Presser

It just happens to be the new wife of Stephen Miller. Purely a coincidence.
By Frances Langum
Well this was a special ending to Mike Pence's Coronavirus briefing this morning:

BRIAN KAREM: Can the uninsured get tested?

[Pence and staff begin to exit room.]

KAREM [louder] Gentlemen, ladies! Can the uninsured get tested?

KATIE MILLER: Screaming for the camera won't get you anywhere.

Yep, that's Stephen Miller's bride Katie, serving as point-person and press secretary for the Coronavirus outbreak and serving up a healthy dose of confidence and candor!

Take a look at the "press release" she worked on earlier this week. It contains tweets "in praise of the president."

TFW Bill Kristol questions your media release choices?

